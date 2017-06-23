IDOT: Continued budget stalemate in IL could affect ongoing road projects

Road projects across the state of Illinois have been given the okay to resume, according to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Lawmakers in Illinois are coming to a weekend break from their current special session, with no compromise in sight - and that could halt road projects in progress.

"A lot of speculation about what's going to happen and when it's going to happen, but I myself don't know any of that information…." said Keith Roberts, the Project Engineer for Illinois Department of Transportation in Carbondale.

"We're kind of in waiting mode to see what we hear. We'll go as we are directed and when we are directed."

Officials say there are many road projects across Southern Illinois.

With the uncertainty of budget, many are left wondering: what about the construction and roadwork?

After KFVS called IDoT in Springfield for answers, they said they were "cautious and optimistic".

Officials said that while they are hopeful the situation is resolved before then, the department is "notifying contractors that all construction work is to shut down on June 30. Contractors will be advised to secure work zones to ensure their safety during any potential shutdown."

If this project is delayed, Roberts said it could affect the final completion date of 127 above the Big Muddy River - which means commuters would have to continue to use a detour.

A decision for the budget may be uncertain, but officials say drivers won't have to worry about the traffic and construction on I-57, as all lanes will be open on June 30 for the 4th of July weekend.

From Illinois Department of Transportation:

Potential impacts for District 9

(Jefferson, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Hamilton, White, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties)

Remaining value of active projects that would need to be shut down:

Total: $72.7 million

State projects: $65.9 million

Local projects: $6.8 million

Active projects that potentially will be suspended:

- Illinois 13 from Division Street in Carterville to Illinois 148

o $24 million, $18 million spent

o New diamond interchange at Illinois 13 and Wolf Creek Road, a new bridge and additional lanes

- Interstate 57 from Marion to Interstate 24

o $31 million, $17.5 million spent

o Full-depth resurfacing

- U.S. 45 from Illinois 142 in Eldorado to Texas City Road

o $27 million, $17.3 million spent

o Road widening

- Illinois 127 over the Big Muddy River in Murphysboro

o $1.7 million, $200,000 spent

o Superstructure replacement

- Interstate 64 from Interstate 57 to Illinois 142

o $8 million, $0 spent (plan to start after July 4th)

o Resurfacing

