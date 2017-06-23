Pirates head to St. Louis for weekend series with the Cardinals

Despite having losing records both the Cardinals and Pirates are still in contention in the National League Central.
St. Louis enters play this weekend five games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers.
The forth place Pirates enter play six games out.
The Cardinals and Pirates both enter the series coming off losses.
The first place Brewers are in Atlanta for a weekend series with the Braves.
