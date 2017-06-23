SEMO's Antonius Cleveland to play in NBA Summer League

Former Southeast Missouri State guard Antonius Cleveland has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League.

Cleveland will play in the Las Vegas Summer League next month. Games will run July 7-17.

Portland will open it's Summer League schedule against the Utah Jazz on Saturday July 8 at 5 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Cleveland is the 2nd SEMO player to make an NBA Summer League Roster. Tyler Stone played in the 2015 Summer League for Minnesota.

