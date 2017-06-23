Southeast Missouri State Board of Regents to set FY18 Operating Budget

The Board of Regents for Southeast Missouri State will discuss the University's general operating and auxiliary budgets for Fiscal Year 18 on Monday, June 26.

Members of the board are set to meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall.

They will likely go into closed session first thing to discuss things related to litigation; the lease, purchase or sale of real estate; hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of personnel; preparation for negotiations with employee groups; personnel records and performance ratings; and records that are protected from disclosure by law.

Once the meeting returns to open session, the Regents will consider the University's FY18 general operating and auxiliary budgets. They will also discuss a motion concerning academic program changes.

