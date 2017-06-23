FOUND SAFE: Missing Carbondale, IL man located safe in Saline County

Officers say Martin was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at about noon on Thursday at the Casey’s General Store on North Main Street in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Police in Carbondale say a missing Carbondale man last seen in Harrisburg on Thursday has been found safe.

Investigators say they were called to a home on Thursday in the 200 block of South Lewis Lane on a missing person’s report. Police say Steven J. Martin, 64, of Carbondale left his home on the 200 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday and had not returned. According to investigators, Martin suffers from Schizophrenia and may not have had his medication with him.

On June 24, 2017 the City of Carbondale Police Department was notified by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office that they had found Martin and he was safe.

The City of Carbondale Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance with this case and their calls reporting when and where they had last seen Martin.

