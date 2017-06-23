Wardell man seriously hurt in crash

A Friday morning wreck sent a Wardell man to the hospital with serious injuries.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Parker Watkins ran off the right side of Highway A just before 7 a.m. and struck a ditch. Watkins, 26, was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Watkins was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. His vehicle was moderately damaged.

