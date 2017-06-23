Concerts in the Park in Paducah canceled for Friday night

Due to the weather, Concerts in the Park at the Noble Park Amphitheatre in Paducah, Kentucky has been canceled for Friday, June 23.

Events scheduled for Saturday, June 24 are still scheduled as planned. The Music in the Gazebo event will be held at 2nd and Broadway and Steel Dove will be playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Music in the Gazebo is a series of free concerts on Saturdays (and some Fridays) organized by Paducah Main Street.

