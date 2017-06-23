Walmart opens training academy in Poplar Bluff, MO

Walmart opened its fifth Missouri Training Academy on Thursday, June 22 at the Walmart Supercenter in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The new Poplar Bluff Academy is the 141st Academy facility opened by Walmart across the nation.

At these facilities, hourly supervisors, department managers and assistant managers receive two weeks of training designed to provide them with core retail skills, along with the skills and knowledge to run their specific departments.

The sessions combine classroom and sales floor training, while also providing associates with hands-on, dedicated training with operator-facilitators.

Specific areas of study include leadership, merchandising, operations and customer service.

The new, 2,600-square-foot Poplar Bluff Academy will serve 19 area stores and have the capacity to train up to 90 associates per week.

“Our training academies help provide associates with the skills they need to succeed and advance, while creating a better and more consistent customer experience,” said Terry Nannie, vice president and regional general manager, Walmart. “Skills training increases productivity, confidence and knowledge, which leads to greater job satisfaction and personal and professional growth, and helps make working at Walmart a smart career choice.”

The new Poplar Bluff Training Academy is one of 200 facilities that Walmart plans to establish nationwide by the end of 2017.

In Missouri alone, Walmart has established Training Academies at stores in St. Charles, Jefferson City, Joplin and St. Louis over the past year.

Once the Training Academy program is fully implemented across the U.S., Walmart expects to train about 140,000 people a year.

Each academy will have its own team of approximately 14 associates with retail operations experience to lead the training.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.