Murphysboro, IL man sentenced to 4 years on domestic battery charge

A Murphysboro, Illinois man will spend the next four years behind bars after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic battery and violating an order of protection.

Derek E. Donnelly, 28, pleaded guilty on June 22 to a felony charge of domestic battery and a charge of violating an order of protection.

Donnelly was arrested on March 23 after reportedly striking and kicking his girlfriend in a home they shared. Following his arrest, the victim was granted an order of protection which prohibited Donnelly from making any kind of contact with her.

Between the dates of March 27 and April 2, while he was incarcerated, Donnelly made numerous phone calls to the victim. He was then charged with violating an order of protection, also a felony.

Donnelly will have to serve four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, two years for each charge. His sentence will be followed by a four year period of mandatory supervised release.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.