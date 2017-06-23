Drivers use caution: flash flooding in Perry County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drivers use caution: flash flooding in Perry County, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Drivers in Perry County, Missouri are asked to use extreme caution as they drive Friday morning.

According to the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, many areas around the county are impassable because of flash flooding. That includes several areas of Highway T, Highway 61 in the Brewer Area, and Highway F at Apple Creek.

There are also reports of several streets in the Perryville city limits that have excess water.

Drivers are asked to use caution and drive slowly.

