Drivers use caution: flash flooding in Perry County, MO

Drivers in Perry County, Missouri are asked to use extreme caution as they drive Friday morning.

According to the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, many areas around the county are impassable because of flash flooding. That includes several areas of Highway T, Highway 61 in the Brewer Area, and Highway F at Apple Creek.

There are also reports of several streets in the Perryville city limits that have excess water.

Our drainage system is slowly becoming overwhelmed. Continue to use caution as our people do the best we can. pic.twitter.com/rdVRL788WP — Pville Public Works (@PerryvillePW) June 23, 2017

Drivers are asked to use caution and drive slowly.

