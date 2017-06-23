Bricks from Jackson High School's 'A' building available

Crews are demolishing the old A building at Jackson High School and those who want to hold on to a piece of history have a chance to do just that.

Bricks from the building will be made available near the construction trailer that sits across from the building on Friday, June 23, from 8 a.m. until noon. They will be available again on Monday, June 26, from noon until 3:30 p.m.

The district asks that anyone who would like a brick make contact with the Brockmiller Construction on-site supervisor before taking them.

No one is allowed in the construction site of fenced in area due to safety reasons.

