Eleven Point recreation sites reopened after spring flood

Most of the recreation sites on the Eleven Point River have reopened after the flooding in May.

Thomasville and Cane Bluff Canoe Access remain closed. Turner Mill South is now open for day-use activities, but overnight camping at the site will not be allowed until campsites can be rebuilt.

Forest Service personnel discovered extensive damage after completing initial cleanup and damage assessments at Cane Bluff.

Because the lower road and boat ramp were destroyed by the flood event, the site will need to stay closed for the season.

According to the forest service, the damaged boat ramp will be removed this summer and new site design alternatives will be evaluated.

Although Thomasville is currently closed, it is expected to reopen sometime this season.

The access road into the site will need to be rebuilt before it can be reopened to the public, but the facilities and boat launch at this recreation site remained intact after the flood.

According to the forest service, Turner South received extensive damage but crews were able to get the site back open for day-use activities. Stabilization work still needs to be accomplished at the lower boat launch and will be completed later this season.

Dispersed camping at the site will not be allowed this year due to the damage and loss of vegetation.

The rebuilding of the dispersed campsites at Turner South is scheduled to start in the fall, including rehabilitation of damaged vegetation, so the site can be fully functional for next summer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.