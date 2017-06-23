This week in music: 1983 Flashdance

An entertainment flashback and this morning we're checking the popular music scene from this week in 1983.

A "new wave" of British acts were dominating the radio and the music charts during the summer of that year.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had David Bowie at number five with Let's Dance. It was Bowie's second and final number one single in America. The guitar solo was performed by Stevie Ray Vaughan.

At number four was one of the biggest hits of the 1980's. Every Breath You Take is considered the signature song by The Police. It ended up spending eight weeks at the top of the Hot 100 and Billboard ranked it as the number one song of the year. Billboard ranks it at number 25 on the All Time Hot 100.

Eddy Grant was at number three with Electric Avenue. The song refers to an area of Brixton south of London which has a heavy population of Caribbean immigrants. Grant was born in British Guiana and emigrated to London with his parents when he was a child.

Boy George and the Culture Club were enjoying their second straight hit. Time (Clock of the Heat) was from the group's album Kissing to be Clever which spawned three top ten singles. That made Culture Club the first group since The Beatles to have three top ten hits from a debut album. By the way those other two hits were Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and I'll Tumble 4 Ya.

The only American act in the top five was Irene Cara. Flashdance, What A Feeling was from the movie Flashdance and gave Cara her first and only number one hit. The following year, it won and Oscar for Best Original Song. We mentioned Billboard's All Time Hot 100 chart earlier when we told you Every Breath You Take by The Police came in at number 25. Flashdance, What A Feeling is right behind them on that chart at number 26.

