Five things you need to know on 6/23

It's Friday, June 23, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect heavy rainfall early in the day. The rain will linger around most of the day but will be at its heaviest in the morning hours. Flash flooding may also be a threat in the early hours of the morning. There will be some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, as well. The cooler air is sticking around, with highs only reaching the low 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The cooler air will stick around, but the rest of your weekend should remain dry.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Fuel issue forces airplane pilot to make emergency landing near Doniphan, MO: Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say an airplane pilot had to make an emergency landing near Doniphan, Missouri on Thursday night, June 22. According to the Ripley County Sheriff, the pilot of a Cessna 182 radioed the Poplar Bluff Airport to tell them that he was running out of fuel. The pilot made an emergency landing about 3.5 miles from the Doniphan Airport in Ripley County at around 8:30 p.m. in a field behind a house

Former Mississippi Co. sheriff in court for bond hearing: Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson appeared in a Mississippi County courtroom on Thursday, June 22 for a bond hearing. The judge did not make a decision during the hearing. That decision should be made by Monday, June 26.

Missing man killed in crash on I-24 in McCracken Co., KY: A man who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 20, was found dead inside his vehicle off of Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

McConnell faces hunt for GOP votes for Senate health bill: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law. Now comes his next challenge - persuading enough Republicans to back the measure and avert a defeat that would be shattering for President Donald Trump and the GOP.

2 new FEMA disaster centers open, home improvement tips available: More Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers will open Thursday, June 22, in Butler and Douglas counties. Individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration can visit the recovery centers for in-person support.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.