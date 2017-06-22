Fuel issue forces pilot to make emergency landing near Doniphan, MO

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say an airplane pilot had to make an emergency landing near Doniphan, Missouri on Thursday night, June 22.

According to Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton, the pilot of a Cessna 182 radioed the Poplar Bluff Airport to tell them that he was running out of fuel. He was able to give coordinates to where he was, allowing officials to find him.

The pilot made an emergency landing about 3.5 miles from the Doniphan Airport in Ripley County at around 8:30 p.m. in a field behind a house. The plane ran into the back of the house into the garage, where officials found it.

Only the pilot was onboard, and there were no injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was en route to investigate.

