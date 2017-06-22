On the defensive: Staying safe on the road during busy summer months

During the summer months, more and more drivers are on the road - making an accident more likely.

"Kind of nerve racking to know that you've got your child out on the road," said Crystal Strand, a mother whose son just got his drivers license.

Strand tells her son, Cole, that he must be a defensive driver.

"It's a different feeling you know its exciting you can go wherever you want whenever you want," said Cole.

But, he says, he has noticed one thing about Missouri compared to his home state of California.

"People seem to run red lights a little bit more here," said Strand.

Driving instructor Richard Morris says being a defensive driver is more of an attitude than a behavior.

"You're going to check left, you're going to check right and you are going to check left again," says Morris when talking about going through a busy intersection.

Morris says a lot of accidents happen when drivers are speeding.

"Decisions can't be made quickly enough and you can't brake quickly enough to avoid them," said Morris.

That's exactly what Cole Strand's parents taught him.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.