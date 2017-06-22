Rend Lake College opens 2017 Discovery Camp

Campers gather Tuesday afternoon to watch Litton Ambulance and the Jefferson County Fire Protection District perform a mock accident on the north end of campus.

Discovery Camp students posed with members of the Air Evac 11 Lifeteam, based out of Mt. Vernon, Tuesday morning to kick off the annual camp.

Rend Lake College hosted Discovery Camps on Tuesday, June 20. More than 25 students participated in the camp that was back by popular demand.

The participants get the chance to explore and learn about many health careers. This two-day event is free for attendees and is held annually at RLC and local hospitals, thanks to a partnership between the college and the South Central Illinois Allied Health Education Center (SCI-AHEC) Network.

The first day held many hands on activities, presentations, and videos about Emergency Medical Services, Radiology, Nursing, Medical Coding, Health Information Technology, Biomedical Engineering, and others. They also had a special visit from Air Evac 11 Life team, Litton Ambulance Services, and the Jefferson County Fire Protection District, all located in Mt. Vernon.

On the second day, the campers toured one of several local hospitals and held a meet and greet with the hospital staff. During the meet and greet, students get to interact with the staff and get tips on how to continue their education in college and beyond.

