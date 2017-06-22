Unclaimed property in Carbondale being auctioned off

The City of Carbondale's Police Department is auctioning off unclaimed property in their storage.

Items like bicycles, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and etc. will be sold at Doerr Auction Center at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Photos and details will be posted here on Wednesday, June 28 after 6 p.m.

All property is sold "as is," according to the Carbondale Police Department.

Sergeant Amber Ronketto, with Carbondale Police Department, said they keep lost items for at least 30 days before putting them up for sale.

"Bicycles a lot of times or things that people have left behind that we collect from business owners," she said. "Once we keep that property for a certain length of time and nobody has contacted us in regards to it then we send it to an auction company to be disposed of."

Ronketto said you can keep track of your property by engraving your name, number or license on y our property.

You have until Thursday, June 29 to check with the police station for the unclaimed property.

Any questions call the property control office at 618-457-3200, ext. 453.

