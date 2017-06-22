KY EMA: Prepare for possible flooding, rain from Tropical Storm Cindy

Kentucky Emergency Management activated its State Emergency Operations Center at noon on Thursday, June 22.

It was activated at a Level 4 in support of Tropical Storm Cindy as it moves into Kentucky overnight.

Moist air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will move in first and cover the state by Thursday evening. A second wave of heavy rain will develop late on Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. A third wave of rainfall will cross Kentucky from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.

These rains will travel across southern Kentucky on Friday night.

Overall rainfall total from Thursday through Saturday may range from 2 to 5 inches.

These systems could cause flash flooding of creeks and rivers to rise near flood levels.

Officials encourage people to be aware of their surroundings due to possible flooding issues.

