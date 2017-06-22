RECALLED: Chest clip on some Britax car seats could break, become choking hazard

A recall was issued for some Britax car seats due to a potential choking hazard.

According to Britax, the center tab on the chest clip could break presenting a choking hazard to an infant in the car seat.

They said no choking injuries have been reported.

This involves the chest clips on Britax B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant seats manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

Details for the recalled car seats include:

B-Safe 35 & Travel Systems model numbers:

E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800 CANADA: E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800

E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800 ISRAEL: E1A233F, E1A235M, E1A235P, E1A236X

B-Safe 35 Elite & Travel Systems model numbers:

E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S923700 CANADA: E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8, S01298700, S04184000, S06051300

E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8, S01298700, S04184000, S06051300 ISRAEL: E9LT15U, E9LT16C, E9LT16L

BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax model numbers:

E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X, EXLT34A CANADA: E9LT54A, E9LT54C, E9LT55X

According to Britax, no other products are included in this recall. If your Britax product has a different model number than listed in the chart or it was manufactured before November 1, 2015 or after May 31, 2017, it is NOT included in this recall.

To fix the condition, Britax is providing a free kit that contains step-by-step instructions and a replacement chest clip made from a different material that improves the durability of the tab.

