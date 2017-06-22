Woman injured, man arrested after two-car crash in Graves Co., KY

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Wednesday, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to an injury crash in the Graves County community of Tri City.

The crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Ramey Smith, 39, of Grand Rivers, disregarded a posted stop sign and entered the intersection of KY 94 and KY 97 in front of another vehicle.

The other vehicle was operated by Elizabeth Richardson, 66 of Sedalia.

Richardson was unable to take evasive action and struck the vehicle operated by Smith. Richardson’s vehicle then rolled over onto the top.

Richardson was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say they noticed that Smith appeared to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. After several field sobriety tests, Smith was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense, wanton endangerment in the first degree, disregarding a stop sign, operator’s license to be in possession and open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle.

He was taken to Graves County Jail.

Richardson was assisted at the scene by several residents and the Cuba Fire Department. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon would like to thank all those who assisted her and the deputies on the scene.

