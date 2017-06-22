Dexter police: we're aware of dog abuse allegations, no laws broken

A post on Facebook alleging abuse or neglect of a dog is getting a lot of attention in southeast Missouri.

Police in Dexter want you to know that they are aware of the post and photos, but no laws are being broken.

Investigators said that they received numerous complaints about animals at a home being "abused" and "extremely malnourished" in April of 2017. The Dexter Police Department and the Humane Society opened investigations and both determined that while the animals were skinny, they were in good health.

The Humane Society gave the owners a new house for the animals and followed up with them a few days later. There were not any issues at the home and the investigation was closed.

Then, around 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, an employee with the Dexter Police Department received a link to a post on Facebook that depicted an animal with what appeared to be injuries who was chained to a tree. The Humane Officer recognized the home and made contact with the owners.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, the dog's owner said the dog was taken to the vet the week before because he had been scratching at fly bites on his ears which had become inflamed. The vet prescribed medication for the dog which the owner said the dog had been receiving.

Someone lodged a complaint with the Humane Society about the dog and its injuries, and an investigator from the Humane Society responded. The Humane Society determined that the dog was receiving appropriate treatment and closed the case.

Investigators said the original post was put on Facebook on Wednesday, but the police department was not made aware about the alleged abuse until someone in a neighboring town called the department around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers want to make sure that people know that if they have concerns that a crime is being committed involving an animal, a 'share' on Facebook is not necessarily going to help the animal. You should contact your local law enforcement to report it.

Investigators added that the dog's owner is not doing anything illegal by keeping him chained in the yard. If you do not agree with the law and want it changed, you should reach out to your local lawmakers to take action.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.