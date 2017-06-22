Suspect wanted in Carbondale robbery

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for a suspected after a reported robbery on June 20.

According to police, at 9:35 p.m. they responded to the 800 block of West Main Street.

A suspect reportedly entered a business there, demanded money and then ran away. Police said he was going eastbound from the business.

The suspect was described as a white male, around 6-feet, 2-inches tall, with blue eyes and between 20-30 years old. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a white shirt or cloth covering most of his face.

Police said he didn't show a weapon but did hold his hand inside of his sweatshirt which made him appear to be armed.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 619-549-COPS (2677).

