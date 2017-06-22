"Shop Out Hunger" coming to Schnucks locations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

"Shop Out Hunger" coming to Schnucks locations

Written by Heartland News
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

All Schnucks stores locations will be hosting a hunger relief campaign on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. called "Shop Out Hunger."  

Shopping wish lists will be distributed to customers as they enter the store.  All non-perishable food donations are welcome.  

The most needed items include:

  • Cereal
  • Peanut butter
  • Canned meats (tuna, chicken, beef)
  • Soup
  • Chili
  • Stew
  • Ravioli
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Beans

According to Schnucks Director of Community Relations Joanie Taylor this is the time of year when people need food the most.

"Food insecurity and childhood hunger-especially in summer months when they lack access to school breakfast and lunch programs-are real issues in the communities that we serve, and as a company, we have pledged to tackle them head on," Taylor said.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

