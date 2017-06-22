"Shop Out Hunger" coming to Schnucks locations

All Schnucks stores locations will be hosting a hunger relief campaign on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. called "Shop Out Hunger."

Shopping wish lists will be distributed to customers as they enter the store. All non-perishable food donations are welcome.

The most needed items include:

Cereal

Peanut butter

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, beef)

Soup

Chili

Stew

Ravioli

Canned fruits and vegetables

Pasta

Rice

Beans

According to Schnucks Director of Community Relations Joanie Taylor this is the time of year when people need food the most.

"Food insecurity and childhood hunger-especially in summer months when they lack access to school breakfast and lunch programs-are real issues in the communities that we serve, and as a company, we have pledged to tackle them head on," Taylor said.

