Missing man killed in crash on I-24 in McCracken Co., KY

A man who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 20, was found dead inside his vehicle off of Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Someone reported vehicle tracks leading from the road into the grassy shoulder of the interstate at the 13.5 mile marker at the Clarks River around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Deputy Dwayne Pickett followed the tracks into a wooded area and down a large, overgrown embankment.

Pickett found a black GMC Acadia on its side near the bank of the Clarks River. Joe Ford, 64, of Paducah was found inside the vehicle.

Ford's family reported him missing on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Ford crashed the same day he was reported missing.

An autopsy will take place on Friday, June 23.

