WANTED: Carbondale police look for man accused of shooting gun at another

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for a Carbondale man they consider to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly fired several shots at another man.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.

Investigators said Malik Wright, 22, got into an argument with a man believed to be an acquaintance.

Witnesses said Wright got into the passenger side of a black vehicle that started driving off. That's when Wright reportedly fired shots at the man he'd been fighting with.

That man ran away and has not been identified. Police do not believe he was hurt.

Wright faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. A judge set bond at $150,000.

If you have information about Wright's whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

