City of Carbondale hosts Eclipse Forum

The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Tourism, Southern Illinois Eclipse, Carbondale Main Street and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosted an Eclipse forum.

Residents will be able to attend the forum to ask questions regarding the upcoming solar eclipse.

Presenters discussed eclipse events, city preparations, entertainment, public safety and transportation/parking.

Community members were able to ask questions about their concerns. One business manager attended the forum and urged others to keep up to date with the events.

"Know whats going on," said Patti Shands, Villas of Carbondale manager. "What the rules and regulations are for all the people coming into the community. What they can or cannot do, where they should or shouldn't be. It's important to know what's going on."

