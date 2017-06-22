Carbondale PD to hold unclaimed property auction

The Carbondale Police Department will be holding an auction to liquidate all unclaimed property in the department's possession.

The auction will be on June 29 at 6 p.m. at the Doerr Auction Center.

The auction center is located at 345 Porter Avenue in Vergennes, Illinois.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

Bicycles, clothing, electronics, and other assorted items will be available for sale.

Photos and details of the items will be posted Wednesday, June 28 after p.m., at www.doerrauctions.com.

All property is sold "as is."

