Residents in Bloomfield, MO asked to conserve water

If you live in Bloomfield, Missouri, city leaders want you to try to conserve water.

According to a spokeswoman for the city, one of the main pumps for the water system is down right now. Crews are working to get it back up and running.

She said many people have called to report that they have low water pressure or no water at all.

City leaders ask that everyone in town make an effort to use as little water as possible until the repairs are complete.

