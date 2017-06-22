Rollover crash in Perry Co., MO injures 2 teens, young child

Two teenagers and an 8-year-old from Perryville, Missouri were injured in a crash in Perry County on Wednesday, June 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. northbound on route C near Perry County Road 336.

The crash report indicates the driver, 17-year-old Courtney Lohmann, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, hitting a raised gravel driveway.

The Ford Explorer they were in then overturned and came to a rest on its wheels.

The driver was airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Her passengers, 18-year-old Clayon Lohmann and an 8-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.