June 23 celebrity birthdays

He's a producer and highly acclaimed bassist who has been a session musician for performers like Jon Bon Jovi, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin and many others. But he's probably best known as one of the original judges on the American Idol program. Randy Jackson is 61 today.

She's an actress who is probably best known for her role as Sheriff Marge Gunderson in the movie Fargo. She's also had roles in Almost Famous, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mississippi Burning. Frances McDormand is 60 today.

He's and actor who had the role of Gary Ewing on the CBS drama Knots Landing. He currently has a recurring role as Jeffery Bardwell on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Ted Shackelford is 71 today.

She's an actress who stars as Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Melissa Rauch is 37 today.

