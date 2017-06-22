Four things you need to know on 6/22

It's Thursday, June 22, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may want to keep your umbrella handy as there is the chance for rain and even severe weather in some areas of the Heartland today. The rain will start early and linger around for most of the day. The rain may be heavy at times. Some areas of the Heartland will stay dry, however. It will be cooler and breezy at times, with highs in the mid 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect the cooler air to stick around along with the rain.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather.

Making headlines:

Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana: Gulf Coast states are in for a third day of rough weather as Tropical Storm Cindy sloshed ashore early this morning in southwestern Louisiana. Already blamed for one death in Alabama, Cindy is expected to keep churning seas and spin off bands of severe weather from eastern Texas to northwestern Florida.

Parma, MO police chief accused of illegally receiving nearly $4,000 in insurance benefits: The police chief of Parma, Missouri has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Jannel Shate Winters is accused of receiving unemployment insurance benefits via direct deposit to a Missouri Access MasterCard while working as a police officer for the City of Parma, Mo.

Piedmont, MO woman killed in crash: A Piedmont woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Wayne County, Mo. The woman, for an unknown reason, ran off of the road causing her vehicle to flip.

3 people, including child dead after crash on I-57 in Union Co., IL: Three people, including a child, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Union County, Illinois. The crash involved a car and a tractor trailer and kept a portion of I-57 in Union County closed for nearly six hours.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.