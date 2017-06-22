Piedmont, MO woman killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Piedmont, MO woman killed in crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Piedmont, Missouri woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 21.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49, nearly a half-mile North of Highway CC.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Janet Street was traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Malibu and, for an unknown reason, drove off the left side of the road and flipped.

Street died at the scene.

Troopers report Street was wearing a seat belt.

