2 new FEMA disaster centers open, home improvement tips available

More Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers will open Thursday, June 22, in Butler and Douglas counties.

Individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration can visit the recovery centers for in-person support.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the centers to discuss assistance and to help anyone who needs information or assistance filing an application.

The Butler County Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Butler County Health Department at 1619 N. Main Street in Poplar Bluff, MO. It will open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center will close Sunday and be permanently closed at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26.

The Douglas County Disaster Recovery Center is located at Ava High School in the Performing Arts Building at 507 NE 3rd Street in Ava, Mo. It will open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It closes Sunday and will be permanently closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

FEMA and The Home Depot stores in Butler and Jefferson counties are working together to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

Specialists are on hand to answer questions and offer home improvement tips. They will discuss proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes.

Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Recovery topics covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

FEMA advisers are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Monday, June 26, and from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 27, at the following Home Depot stores:

Butler County 639 S. Westwood Blvd.Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Jefferson County 3865 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010

Free reference booklets with information on protecting a home from flood damage are available. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

