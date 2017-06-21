Firefighters take part in Homeland Security rescue training in Cape Girardeau, MO

Local fire fighters are doing confined space training this week for the Homeland Security Rescue Team.

The crews are working in areas that are comfortable to them. Tyler Grovner with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department descended in the sewage tunnel today.

"For the most part visibility wasn't too bad," said Grovner.

Crews from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston are working together to plunge down about a 50-foot incline, find the patient, and get it back up the pipe.

"They're doing air monitoring, ventilating the space, we're lowering our personnel," said Battalion Chief Brad Dillo with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

They do fire and EMS calls everyday, but confined space rescue is something they don't experience often. While it's not routine, Battalion Chief Brad Dillo says it's important they have this training for when the time comes.

"It's not only for the city of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston. We cover all of southeast Missouri that has an incident of this nature or any type of technical rescue.

Chief Dillo says all the equipment for these rescues is expensive so not a lot of stations buy it, but he feels good knowing that they have all the proper equipment for whoever needs it.

