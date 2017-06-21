Parma, MO police chief accused of illegally receiving nearly $4,000 in insurance benefits

The police chief of Parma, Missouri has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

According to the probable cause statement from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, investigators allege that from April 18, 2015 through September 5, 2015 Jannel Shate Winters committed the class C felony of receiving stolen property.

Winters is accused of receiving unemployment insurance benefits via direct deposit to a Missouri Access MasterCard while working as a police officer for the City of Parma.

Police said Winters accessed the Missouri Division of Employment Security Interactive Voice Response by phone for 13 weeks between April 18 and September 5 in 2015.

Police said warnings of the penalties for providing false statements or withholding information to receive benefits were outlined in the IVR system.

Winters is accused of knowingly falsifying her employment status during the weekly certifications to receive additional UI benefits.

Police reported that Winters received stolen UI benefits totaling $3,752.

During an interview, Winters allegedly confessed to having unlawfully filed for and received UI benefits while working as a police officer and clerical support staff for the City of Parma.

Police said she admitted that she was not truthful about her employment status and said she committed the offense because she "had to do what she had to do for her family."

She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.