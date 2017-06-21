911 services restored for some AT&T customers in Jackson, Ste. Genevieve after cable cut

A cut cable caused 911 outages for some AT&T customers in Jackson, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri on Wednesday, June 21.

Phone service was fully restored by midnight.

The outage affected people in Jackson, Perryville, and Ste. Genevieve.

According to the Jackson Police Department, 911 was down if you called from an AT&T cell phone.

The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency reported due to a cable cut, telephone lines for Big River Telephone Co. were also affected.

According to Perryville police, they talked to AT&T and a fiber line was cut, affecting people in Jackson, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

AT&T was aware of the problem and repairs were underway.

Hardwired telephone lines, or copper-wired lines, for AT&T appeared to not be affected.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.