Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for feedback

The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to know what you think about her officers.

Colonel Sandra Karsten wants public opinion regarding safety and security, officer's attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues.

The survey opens July 1 and will be available the entire month of July.

You can find a link to the survey on the top left corner of the Patrol's website or click here to be automatically directed to the survey.

