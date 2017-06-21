Benton, IL man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Perry Co.

A truck driver from Benton, Illinois was seriously injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County.

According to Illinois State Police, Chase A. Neitzel, 33, was traveling south on US Highway 51 south of Du Quoin at around 12:05 p.m., in a truck loaded with concrete, when the left front steer tire failed.

The tire failure caused his truck to steer left, cross the northbound lane of traffic, and travel off the road to the left. The truck then hit a ditch and overturned, coming to a final rest against a tree.

Neitzel was airlifted to Regional Hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.