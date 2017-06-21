Missing Paducah man found dead in crashed vehicle on I-24

A missing Paducah, Kentucky man was found dead in a crashed vehicle on Interstate 24 on Thursday, June 22.

According to McCracken County deputies, they responded to a report of vehicle tracks leading from I-24 onto the eastbound grassy shoulder at the 13.5 mile marker at Clarks River.

Deputies found that the tracks led into a wooded area and down a large overgrown embankment. A 2010 GMC Arcadia was found on its side on the riverbank.

The only person in the vehicle was found dead and later identified as 64-year-old Joe T. Ford.

According to deputies, for unknown reasons the vehicle veered off of the interstate, onto the shoulder and down a large embankment. It overturned and hit several trees.

Deputies say the vehicle was not visible from the interstate as it is in an area that is overgrown with trees and brush.

Ford was reported missing on Tuesday, June 22 by his family and hand not been seen or heard from since.

According to deputies, the cause of the crash is still under investigation but it appeared the crash happened on Tuesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 23 by the state medical examiner's office.

