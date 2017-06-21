New associate director of operations at Marion VA Medical Center

The Marion VA Medical Center is pleased to announce Seth W. Barlage has been appointed to the position of Associate Director of Operations.

Barlage is not new to southern Illinois or to the Marion VA Medical Center. He received his Bachelors of Science in Health Care Management from Southern Illinois University in 2002 and previously held the position of Administrative Officer for our Medical Administrative Service.

He began his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in June 2004.

Since then, he has served as the Health Systems Specialist in Nashville, Tennessee, VISN 9 Chief of Staff, Administrative Officer within Medical Administrative Service in Marion, Illinois and Program Analyst within the Business Intelligence Unit in Louisville, KY.

Barlage is currently the Associate Medical Center Director at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, located in Poplar Bluff, MO.

As the Associate Director, Barlage is responsible for assisting the Medical Center Director in the organization, direction, and coordination of all administrative and operational functions of the medical center and seven outpatient clinics to include oversight of fiscal, human resources, logistics, facilities and environment management, business office, police, Veterans transportation, privacy, safety and voluntary services.

Additionally, Barlage is a 2017 Partnership for Public Service - Excellence in Government Fellow, a 2012 graduate of the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program and a 2007 graduate of the VISN 15 Leadership Institute.

Please join us in welcoming Barlage back to southern Illinois and to the Marion VA Medical Center.

For more information, contact Todd Wright in the Marion VA Public Affairs office at 618-997-8241.

