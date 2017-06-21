Solar eclipse temporary campground registration underway

There are only two months until the total solar eclipse and property owners in unincorporated Jackson County thinking of allowing camping on their property are reminded to register under the county’s temporary campground ordinance.

The ordinance establishes minimal standards for temporary campgrounds while protecting public health and safety.

This website has been created to help educate the public.

The web page contains links to the ordinance, portable toilets and hand wash requirements, a Frequently Asked Questions document and the form to register a temporary campground.

It also contains links to other solar eclipse information, including eye safety, safety messages about ticks and mosquitoes, extreme heat safety, temporary event food permits and waste and recycling resources.

The deadline for property owners to register is July 31 and the fee is $20.

Campground owners who wish to reserve portable toilets should do so very soon.

If you are planning events around the eclipse in Jackson County you are encouraged to review this public health and safety information.

Contact the Environmental Health Division at Jackson County Health Department for more information at 618-684-3143, ext. 128 or visit this website.

