Fourth of July fireworks back on in Anna, IL

The sky will be booming once again on the Fourth of July in Anna, Illinois.

According to Mayor Steve Hartline, the city has secured another company to provide fireworks for the city's celebration.

On Wednesday, June 21, Hartline announced the annual Fourth of July Fireworks would be a no go because the State Fire Marshal did not issue the city's vendor a license to conduct the display.

The fire chief was informed that the Illinois State Fire Marshal had suspended the license of DVC Imports. The company was contracted to provide fireworks for over 100 celebrations across the Midwest, according to Mayor Hartline.

City leaders held a special council meeting on June 27 to approve the new agreement for the new show.

