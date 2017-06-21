FREE: Where you can see the eclipse without paying a dime

At about 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 21, a stretch of the Heartland from Perryville, MO to Makanda, IL will go dark.

The path of totality crosses right through the Heartland. But if you're not in this path, you will not see a total eclipse.

For that reason, we've put together a list of 7 great FREE places to watch the eclipse in the Heartland. CLICK HERE to find your perfect spot.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.