Area educators hold practice launch of high altitude balloons on Southeast campus

Area school teachers practiced a tethered balloon launch June 21 on Southeast Missouri State University's campus to prepare for the launch of two high-altitude balloons with scientific payloads on the day of the eclipse, Aug. 21.

This is all part of a conference Southeast's College of Education is hosting at Southeast June 20-21 called the Collaborative Regional Education (CORE) Academy conference, which is a "Next Generation Teaching and Learning Conference." The conference is for area school teachers and will offer opportunities for using technology in education and infusing STEM into their classroom tech tools.

Southeast alumna Kaci Heins, education supervisor with the Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center for the NASA Johnson Space Center and teacher liaison for The Space Foundation, attended the practice launch and will be at the actual launch, to lead local educators in building two scientific payloads, and preparing and releasing the balloons.

The balloons released on Aug. 21 will be tracked via GPS and their paths will be monitored via the Houck Field video board.

The launch tooke place on the former marching band field, which is centrally located on campus between Scully, Magill, Brandt and the Towers Complex at 1:30 p.m.

Area teachers participating in the conference will return to campus with their students on Aug. 21 to witness the balloon launchings and the total solar eclipse from Houck Field.

