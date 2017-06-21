Smile! It's National Selfie Day

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines 'selfie' as an image of oneself taken by oneself using a digital camera especially for posting on social networks.

And now there's an official day to celebrate the self-portraits.

Like them or hate them, 'selfies' are a thing. You can even buy a selfie-stick to help you take the best picture possible.

Selfie-sticks are especially helpful if you want to capture multiple people in one photo. Those are sometimes referred to as 'groupies.'

So, flip that camera around and say 'cheese.' And is it really a selfie if it's not posted on social media?

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.