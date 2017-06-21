TX man shot, arrested after incident in Pemiscot Co., MO

A Texas man has been treated for gunshot wounds and charged with first-degree tampering after an incident in Pemiscot County on Monday, June 19.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, a family living on Highway 84 hid in a closet after hearing doors opening and closing outside of their home.

A man living at the home grabbed a shotgun while the family hid.

Investigators say John Tyler Simpson, 25, of Kingsville, Texas, started one of the victim’s vehicles and tried to drive away but got stuck in a field.

When the victim saw Simpson walking in his driveway, he shot Simpson with a shotgun and held him at gunpoint until deputies could get to the scene.

Simpson was treated for the gunshot wound and then taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

He is charged with Tampering in the 1st degree and is being held on $50,000 bond.

