June 22 celebrity birthdays

Last February, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's a former quarterback who came out of nowhere to lead the St. Louis Rams to their only Super Bowl title. He was named NFL MVP twice while leading the Greatest Show on Turf. Despite a controversial departure from the Rams, he still has a lot of ties to the St. Louis area. Kurt Warner is 46 today.

She's an actress who has won three Oscars and her 20 nominations is an all time record for any actor or actress. Her movies include: Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer, Out of Africa, The Devil Wears Prada and many many others. Meryl Streep is 68 today.

He's a singer-songwriter and actor who has written some of the biggest country hits of all time including: For the Good Times, Sunday Morning Coming Down, Help Me Make It Through The Night and many many others. On the big screen, he's starred in Semi-Tough, A Star is Born and the Dolphin Tale movies. Kris Kristofferson is 81 today.

She became a pop culture icon in the 1980's with her songs and videos. Her breakout single was Girls Just Want to Have Fun. She followed that up with Time After Time, True Colors and Change of Heart. Cyndi Lauper is 64 today.

