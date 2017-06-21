This week in country music: 1975

Let's take a little time trip and revisit the 1970's.

This morning we check out the country music scene from 42 years ago.

This week in 1975 Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart had Linda Ronstadt at number five with When Will I Be Loved. Like many of Ronstadt's hits in the 1970's this was a remake. It had previously been a top ten hit for The Everly Brothers back in 1960. It was a big crossover hit for Ronstadt. The song climbed all the way to number two on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Bernie native Narvel Felts was enjoying the biggest hit of his career. Reconsider Me was at number four. The song showcased Felts falsetto and high tenor. The song was a number two smash and even though it didn't top the charts, Billboard ranked it as the number two country song of the year.

Tanya Tucker was at number three with Lizzie and the Rainman. The song was written in 1971 and recorded by such acts as Bobby Goldsboro and The Hollies. But they didn't have much chart success with the song. Four years later, Tucker recorded her version which became her four number one country hit.

T.G. Sheppard was at number two with Tryin' to Beat the Morning Home. It was Sheppard's second hit on the country charts as well as his second number one.

But in the top spot this week in '75 was Don Williams with You're My Best Friend. It became a signature song for Williams. The song was even a hit overseas reaching the top 40 in Great Britain. It was the second of 17 number one country hits for Williams who is nicknamed "The Gentle Giant of Country Music."

