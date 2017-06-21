3 people, including child dead after crash on I-57 in Union Co., IL

Three people, including a baby, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Union County, Illinois.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, near the 32.5 mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-57.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2001 Volvo tractor trailer was going southbound on I-57, approaching the 32.5 mile marker and a 2002 GMC Yukon was going northbound in the southbound lane of I-57 approaching mile marker 32.5.

Troopers say the Yukon hit the tractor-trailer head on.

The driver of the Yukon, Eric Barnett, 25, of Adrian, Michigan, was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening-injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer refused treatment at the scene.

Barnett's three passengers, Michael Villalobos, 26, of Tulia, Texas; Taylor Garza, 24, of Adrian, Michigan; and a 3-month-old girl, all died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit with the help of Zone 7 investigations.

I-57 was closed for about 7 hours for crash investigation and clean-up. All lanes of I-57 are now open.

According to ISP, charges are pending.

